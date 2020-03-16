​Ryde Harriers 20m champs at windy Rochford

Not even the gales could deter Ryde Harriers from the race tracks on the first weekend of March.
Charlie Connelly was the team representing Hampshire on the inter- counties 20 miler held in Essex.
Charlie said:
“The conditions were tough and windy. Our men’s and ladies team came in third overall. I was first out of the ladies team in a time of 02:14.”
Cliff Morley competed in the Vitality Big Half in an excellent time of 1:49:55 and a huge congratulations to Peter and Jodie Wilmott who completed the Malta Half in less than two minutes, Peter in 01:33 and Jodie in 01:36.
A huge congratulations to all the participants.
Image: Malta Half race- Peter and Jodie Willmott
Report by Stephanie on behalf of Ryde Harriers. Ed
Monday, 16th March, 2020 8:41am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nwu
Filed under: Running, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sports
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓