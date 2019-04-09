﻿Platform One students to tour Holland: Isle of Wight warm-up gig this Thursday

Dave shares this latest news from Platform One College of Music. Ed

Platform One, Year 3 BA (Hons) Commercial Music, students are off on a seven-date tour to Holland thanks to the continued support of Wightlink Ferries.

This will be the fortieth year that Platform One have taken the road in order to experience what it is like to go on a professional European tour.

The infamous ‘King’s Day Events’

The tour to Holland will include performances at the infamous ‘King’s Day Events’, as well as other music venues around Amsterdam.

Peter Pontin, Director of Platform One, said,

“Without the on-going support of Wightlink Ferries we would not be able to deliver the opportunities that we do. Wightlink also support our Friday Music Industry Seminars and mainland-based gigs that we carry out throughout the year – they are really committed in supporting young Island based musicians”

Students relocating to the Island

The degree course in commercial music is going from strength to strength, with students relocating to the Island to study full time on the Island.

The courses are delivered through the independent music college in collaboration with University of Chichester.

Seaton: An eye-opening experience

Student Gabi Seaton relocated to the Isle of Wight in order to study at Platform One commented,

“The hard work and dedication that has led up to performing in another country has been an eye-opening experience, which has enabled me to strive further in becoming a better musician.”

Watson: Such an incredible opportunity

Max Watson, also a student, went on to say,

“It is amazing that our commercial music course culminates in a proper tour. “I have never been to Holland before and to go there and perform as a musician is serious; such an incredible opportunity.”

Tour ends the three-year Degree course

The BA (Hons) Commercial Music, which was written by Platform One, is designed to interface with the actual music industry and as such gives students actual insight and experience of working within the industry. The tour really is a consolidation of all of the skills the students have learnt over the three years.

The BA (Hons) Commercial Music is the first full time degree to run on the Island and proof that the Island is a fantastic university location.

Warm up gig

The students will be playing a warm up gig at Strings, Newport this Thursday 11 April.

Music starts at 7.30pm with entrance only £1.