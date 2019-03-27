﻿Red Jet 3 says farewell to the Solent and heads off to Croatia

Lisa shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Following more than 20 years of sailing the Solent, Red Funnel’s hi-speed passenger catamaran ferry, Red Jet 3, will be sailing into sunnier climates and warmer waters, following a recent purchase by a Croatian ferry company.

Red Jet 3, which was built in Cowes on the Isle of Wight by FBM Marine in 1998, will be affiliated with Adriatic Fast Ferries Ltd and sail under the new name Adriatic Express, which is yet to be confirmed.

Operating in Split

Within her new service, Red Jet 3 will be operating in the Split region of Croatia, where she will be serving passengers on a brand-new multi-leg route.

Running from Split airport, calling at Split’s passenger port and onto its outlying destination islands including Bol on the island of Brac and Stari Grad on the island of Hvar, where thousands of tourists holiday each year.

Buyer: “She’s a super vessel”

Alan Klanac, D.Sc. Nav.Arch, director of the buyers, said:

“When we heard that Red Funnel was selling Red Jet 3, we jumped at the chance, she’s a super vessel and her capacity and size are perfect for what we had in mind. I first visited Red Funnel in the summer of 2017 and had the opportunity to stay in West Cowes. Red Funnel is a trusted ferry provider and I was very impressed with the warm welcome from its staff and its operations. “I only recently started the company with Ralph Axelson of Nordic HSCO AB of Sweden, with the aim of developing a dedicated fast ferry service to passengers travelling between airports and summer destinations. Red Jet 3 will be Adriatic Fast Ferries Ltd’s first vessel however, we aim to build on our success and increase the fleet and services in the future. “Red Jet 3 is going to have a busy summer season, catering for thousands of tourists visiting the Croatian islands off Split. We envision the service being extremely popular as it will offer passengers a quick and convenient way to reach the islands, direct from Split airport. I’m delighted to be taking over Red Jet 3, and I extend a warm welcome to all her faithful passengers over the years to come and say hello to her on the Adriatic.”

Collins: A well-loved member of the Red Funnel ferry family

Red Funnel CEO, Fran Collins, added:

“Red Jet 3 was one of our original Solent Class Hi-Speed catamaran ferries and has transported millions of passengers across the Solent over the last two decades. She has been a great vessel and is a well-loved member of the Red Funnel ferry family – we hope Adriatic Fast Ferries Ltd enjoy many years of sailing.”

RJ3 specification

Red Jet 3 can accommodate 173 seated passengers and three crew and is powered by two MTU diesel engines, each driving an MJP waterjet to give a service speed of 35 knots.

Setting off to her new home, Red Jet 3 was lifted out of the water in Southampton on March 25 and hoisted onto a marine freight forwarder, where she will be transported to Croatia.