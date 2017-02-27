£10,000 funding boost for Community Centre

Krissy shares details of this great boost for West Wight Sports and Community Centre. Ed

Trustees of the WightAID Foundation have paid a visit to the West Wight Sports and Community Centre, to hand over a cheque for £10,000.

The grant will enable the Centre to develop its programme of volunteering and supported employment within their catering department. It will be focused on supporting young people, adults with learning or mental health difficulties, and those returning to work.

Centre Manager, Clare Griffin explains,

“We are very grateful to WightAID for their funding as it will enable us to provide some fantastic opportunities to the local community. “We plan to offer hands-on learning in our busy community cafe under the supervision of our new catering manager Louise Preece. Topics being covered include food hygiene, cooking and preparation, cleaning, serving, cash handling, menu planning and waiting.”

The Centre will also be able to continue their partnership with Michele Newton from the Four Seasons Cookery Academy. Michele has been a running popular weekly healthy cookery sessions at the West Wight Sports and Community Centre for the last year.

