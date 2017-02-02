Birthday wishes to Isle of Wight centenarian, Mary Ellis

Very many happy returns to Isle of Wight centenarian, Mary Ellis.

Mary will be celebrating her 100th birthday today (Thursday). Mary served as a First Officer in the Air Transport Auxiliary and the Commandant of Sandown Airport for twenty years from 1950.

Mary was trained to fly fighters and bombers. Additionally, she was trained on an AVRO Tutor. “Not many others were,” she says.

She achieved an impressive record of aircraft flown, including over 400 Spitfires and Seafires. The latter was the navy version of the Spitfire, with folding wings. It operated from aircraft carriers

Mary pictured receiving her MASTER AIR PILOT certificate from Air Commodore Rick Peacock-Edwards, of the Honourable Company of Air Pilots.

The ceremony at Cowes was organised by Derek Hermiston-Hooper of the Royal Flying Corps and Royal Naval Air Service Association.

A recent biography by Melody Foreman of Mary was published under the book title, ‘A Spitfire Girl’, subtitled ‘One of the world’s greatest female ATA ferry pilots tells her story.’

Image: © Mary Ellis receives her MASTER AIR PILOT certificate in November 2016. Courtesy of Ivan Berryman via Derek Hermiston-Hooper