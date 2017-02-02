Birthday wishes to Isle of Wight centenarian, Mary Ellis

Many happy returns to the wonderful Mary Ellis, who celebrates her 100th birthday today.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Mary Ellis Air Pilots cert 3A cropped

Very many happy returns to Isle of Wight centenarian, Mary Ellis.

Mary will be celebrating her 100th birthday today (Thursday). Mary served as a First Officer in the Air Transport Auxiliary and the Commandant of Sandown Airport for twenty years from 1950.

Mary was trained to fly fighters and bombers. Additionally, she was trained on an AVRO Tutor. “Not many others were,” she says.

She achieved an impressive record of aircraft flown, including over 400 Spitfires and Seafires. The latter was the navy version of the Spitfire, with folding wings. It operated from aircraft carriers

Mary pictured receiving her MASTER AIR PILOT certificate from Air Commodore Rick Peacock-Edwards, of the Honourable Company of Air Pilots.

The ceremony at Cowes was organised by Derek Hermiston-Hooper of the Royal Flying Corps and Royal Naval Air Service Association.

A recent biography by Melody Foreman of Mary was published under the book title, ‘A Spitfire Girl’, subtitled ‘One of the world’s greatest female ATA ferry pilots tells her story.’

Image: © Mary Ellis receives her MASTER AIR PILOT certificate in November 2016. Courtesy of Ivan Berryman via Derek Hermiston-Hooper

Thursday, 2nd February, 2017 7:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eY1

Filed under: Unexpected

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*