The list of candidates for the 2017 Isle of Wight council elections have been released by the council today (Tuesday).

There are candidates standing in 39 wards (with two seats available in Brading, St Helens and Bembridge).

The mix of candidates includes nominations from the Conservative, Labour, Green, LibDem and UKIP parties, as well as many independents.

Surprisingly, Leader of the Isle of Wight Green Party, Vix Lowthion, who had 9,404 votes in the general election will not be standing, because as a teacher based in a non-academy school, she is disqualified from standing for election at County level.

Ward with most candidates

Shanklin South, the ward that saw former Leader David Pugh beaten by ‘independent’ Cllr Richard Priest in the last election, has no less than seven candidates – the largest number across the Island (ignoring the two seat ward of Brading, St Helens and Bembridge).

The list

The council only release the data in PDF format, but click on the full screen icon and page through the wards to find who is standing in yours.





