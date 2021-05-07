2021 Isle of Wight council election: All ward results as they come in (updated)

Earlier this morning the official count for Isle of Wight council election began. Starting with ballots papers being verified, then counted, the results are expected to be coming out over the next few hours.

With Covid restrictions in place, things have taken place differently this year. It was thought that perhaps more people would have chosen to use postal votes, but council officials say there has not been a significant increase in postal votes — a total of 18,250 people are registered for postal votes and as of 3.30pm on Tuesday (May 7th) 10,835 had been processed.

At 3.45pm verification has now been completed and the official count is about to begin.

Results as they come in

Below you’ll find a searchable table with all the candidates named. As the results come in, we’ll be updating the table so you’ll be able to see how many votes candidates in your area gained and who won the seat.

Image: © Local Democracy Reporter Louise Hill