67th Pier to Pier Swim Race another success

Bob shares this report from the 67th Pier to Pier Swim Race. Ed

In a slightly wavy sea, 122 swimmers safely completed the 1.8 mile swim across the Sandown/Shanklin Bay in the 67th Pier 2 Pier Sea Swim Race on Saturday 3rd August.

Escorted by 23 kayakers, Sandown and Ryde lifeboats and Shanklin Deep Sea fishermen, it was great they were not needed to rescue any swimmer.

Fastest swimmers

There were 35 Isle of Wight swimmers taking part. The fastest Isle of Wight man was Robert Jackson in 36.20. Fastest Isle of Wight lady was Amy Rickards in 37.08.

Lindsey Shelton was fastest lady 50-64 age group and the most senior finisher was Marlins’ Jenny Ball.

Such was the success of the event many swimmers wanted to enter next year’s event on 1st August 2020 there and then.

Supporters of the event

Thank you to all the assistance from Shanklin Rowing Club, IOW Kayak Club, Sculptured Glass, Ryde Beach Lifeguards, Tesco Ryde, IOW Council Parking, and the team of Marlins members.