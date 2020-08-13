A-Level results: Ryde Academy

Sixth formers from Ryde Academy are today celebrating their Key Stage 5 A-Level results, having faced months of online learning during a period that they never could have imagined would see their last year at sixth form curtailed and their exams cancelled.

Staff and teachers at the Academy have worked extremely hard to make sure that the grading for every student is fair and allows these students to go onto university, an apprenticeship or employment.

Ryde Academy saw 70% of students securing A* – C in an A Level qualification. 43% of grades were A* – B.

Harry Morris has successfully gained an apprenticeship, after achieving an A in Maths, A in Computer Science and Distinction* in Applied Science, with Rapanui to work in Programming.

Phoebe Gosling wrote an excellent EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) dissertation looking at global differences in our idea of the ideal person, using her language skills as part of her research. Phoebe has gained an A in EPQ, A in Philosophy, B in Spanish and C in Politics. She is off to study Spanish at Newcastle University.

Ballard: “So proud of our students”

Principal, Joy Ballard, said,

“We are so proud of our students who have continued their studies and making plans for their futures during these difficult and uncertain times. “We wish them all the best.”



News shared by Ryde Academy, in their own words. Ed