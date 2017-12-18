Sara shares this latest news from the Ability Dogs 4 Young People charity. Ed

It’s been a busy year for Ability Dogs 4 Young People. We now have a total of 17 working Ability Dogs on the Isle of Wight. At the end of 2016 there were eight. With a further 12 Ability Dog Puppies in training and the first puppy of 2018 due to arrive very shortly, we are making a real difference to youngsters’ lives.

How we help

The working Ability Dogs are helping disabled young people and children with everything from cerebral palsy through to epilepsy and autism. Youngsters are progressing through school and on to college. Some have gained work experience and others are already giving back to the community through volunteer placements.

Carol Court, Founder and CEO of Ability Dogs 4 Young People said

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in a relatively short time. We still have so much more to do though. We would not have achieved this without the support of our volunteers and the community, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support.”

Helping Isle of Wight youngsters

Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW is an Island charity which trains assistance dogs to improve the lives of physically and mentally disabled young people and children on the Isle of Wight.

If you think you can help by fundraising or are interested in becoming a Puppy Parent please get in touch.

Visit the Website, email info@abilitydogs4yp.org.uk or phone 01983 216246.