All set for the 38th Ventnor Boxing Day Swim

It’s that time of the year when we start receiving calls and emails from people trying to find out whether the Ventnor Boxing Day Swim is going ahead as usual.

We’re pleased to be able to say Yes!

The Ventnor Boxing Day Swim will take place in Ventnor Bay, with the whistle being blown at midday (weather permitting).

Charity event

As usual the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Ventnor Coastguard will be in attendance and all monies raised will be split between them and P.A.T.C.H, the local cancer charity.

The event was first created back in 1980 by Hugo Kullander (pictured on the right below), initially raising money for St Catherine’s School. It fast became a Boxing Day tradition and now in its 38th year, regularly attracts thousands of people to Ventnor’s seafront each Boxing Day.

Get dressed up

It’s traditional for those taking a dip to wear fancy dress and you can see some of the great outfits in the videos below.

See the Ventnor Boxing Day Swim Facebook Group for updates in the run-up to the event.

Image: © Lesley Brown