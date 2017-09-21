All welcome at Open Day of Brading Men in Sheds

Ben shares details of this upcoming event in Brading. Ed

Brading Community Partnership and Age UK Isle of Wight are working together to open up a Men’s Shed at Brading Youth Club in preparation for taking the building on as a community asset.

All are invited to an open day on Friday 29th September from 10am to 12 noon at the Youth Club, Brading High Street (opposite the main car park). Bacon butties and hot drinks will be served. The open day is an opportunity to find out more about the Men’s Shed movement, meet new people and have a look around the building for inspiration and ideas.

Ideal ideal location for a Men’s Shed

Lois Prior, Age UK Isle of Wight’s Men in Sheds Coordinator was really pleased when she was approached by Brading Community Partnership about the potential of opening a shed in the village.

She said:

“Brading is an ideal venue for a Men’s Shed. It has a strong sense of community and good transportation links to local towns. “I hope that this new Men’s Shed will engage the local population, providing them with the opportunity to do something practical for their community, as well as establishing links with others living close by.”

You can just turn up on the day, or if you would like more information, get in touch with Lois on (01983) 525282 or email lois.prior@ageukiw.org.uk

Age Friendly Island initiative

Men’s Shed is part of the Age Friendly Island initiative, an exciting partnership funded by the National Lottery through the BIG Lottery fund, making the Isle of Wight a great place to grow old while tackling social isolation.

Image: danciminera under CC BY 2.0

