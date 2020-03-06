All welcome to take part in Quiz night for Nettlestone and Seaview (Men’s) Shed

The Nettlestone and Seaview (Men’s) Shed are holding a quiz next week and all are invited to take part.

Teams of four are encouraged to join in and help raise funds for the Nettlestone and Seaview (Men’s) Shed workshop.

The quiz takes place on Wednesday 11th March 2020 from 6pm at The Old Fort, Seaview.

You can enjoy one of Pete’s curry nights or fish n chips for £10 per person plus £1 per person for the quiz entry (£6 to NaShers).

See the NaShers Facebook Group for regular updates.

Image: jon tyson under CC BY 2.0

