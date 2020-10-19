Another slight rise in people testing positive for Coronavirus on the Isle of Wight

It’s important to remember that positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight remain low in comparison to other areas, but numbers have been rising in the last few weeks. Details within

wash your hands graffiti

Since Thursday 15th October the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight has increased by 11.

This sees the cumulative total rise from 522 to 533, a rate per 100,000 population of 376.

There have been 27 positive tests since Monday last week (12th October).

The latest R number for the South East has risen from 1.2-1.4 to 1.3-1.5, making it the same as the R number for the UK.

Only get tested on the Island
Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Monday, 19th October, 2020

andy
After several weeks with no reported new cases of infection, and about two to four weeks after Dave Stewart and Will Myles declared the island open for tourism, we are seeing the.steady day by day number of people testing positive for Covid-19. Any coincidence? At what point do we remove irresponsible leaders from office. Before, or after we see St Mary’s closed for serious conditions like treating… Read more »
19, October 2020 9:37 am
