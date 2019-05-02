Anti-social behaviour problems blighting the town, say Shanklin councillors

Toilets have been set on fire and beach huts broken into every weekend, according to local councillors who have asked police bosses for help.

Following repeated vandalism in Shanklin — included two public toilet fires — Cllrs Paul Brading and Jon Gilbey have contacted the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane.

They have invited him to visit the Bay area to meet with local people and discuss the crime and anti-social behaviour problems blighting the town.

Cllr Brading said:

“Beach huts are getting broken into nearly every weekend. “We have a shared responsibility to address these concerns. “This campaign is being supported by all three of the Bay area’s local councils.”

CCTV evidence rportedly showing young teenagers setting fire to the toilets has been handed to the police.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0