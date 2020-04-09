Armed Forces Day event for the Isle of Wight has been cancelled

The Isle of Wight’s annual Armed Forces Day event has been cancelled because of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Isle of Wight Council event was scheduled to take place on 20th June this year, but due to the current restrictions on public life in response to the pandemic, it has been called off.

The popular event normally celebrates the contribution of Armed Forces personnel with a veterans’ parade and salute.

Cameron: Safety must come first

Council chairman, Councillor George Cameron, said the organising committee was “deeply disappointed” to make the decision, but said it had been done in line with government advice.

He said:

“We understand that the cancellation of this event will be very disappointing for Islanders but safety must come first. “We must be responsible and follow the government’s measures to protect the NHS and save lives. “However, the focus now turns to next year and arranging a fantastic event for us all to show our support and gratitude for those who have served of are currently serving the forces, and their families.”

Money will be rolled over to next year’s event

Armed Forces Day is organised by members of the Royal British Legion and people with armed forces connections. The council is the main sponsor but generous support also comes from town and parish councils.

Councillor Cameron added:

“Town and parish councils that have already contributed will be contacted and, with their permission, we will roll the money over to next year’s event.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Council