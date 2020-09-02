Audi Supercar crashes into wall (photos)

An Audi “supercar” crashed into a wall at the junction of St John’s Hill and Warwick Street, Ryde earlier this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called at 9.39am to reports of a single vehicle collision.

The 2008 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro S-A had collided with a wall, but Police say no damage was caused and there were no injuries.

Our thanks to Christopher Jackson for sharing photos from the incident.