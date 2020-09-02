Audi Supercar crashes into wall (photos)

Police were called after the Audi R8 4.2 Quattro S-A collided with a wall in Ryde

The Audi after the collision

An Audi “supercar” crashed into a wall at the junction of St John’s Hill and Warwick Street, Ryde earlier this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called at 9.39am to reports of a single vehicle collision.

The Audi after the collision by Christopher Jackson

The 2008 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro S-A had collided with a wall, but Police say no damage was caused and there were no injuries.

The Audi after the collision by Christopher Jackson

Our thanks to Christopher Jackson for sharing photos from the incident.

ukdave

Be grateful the numpty didn’t injure anyone.

2, September 2020 2:08 pm
Fenders

“Police say no damage was caused”?

Perhaps Plod needs to look at the front near side wing of the car.

2, September 2020 2:20 pm
