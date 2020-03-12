Award-winning bluesman heading to Wolverton for the annual Folk and Blues Fair

The tenth annual Wolverton Folk and Blues Fair takes place in the stunning grounds of Wolverton Manor, Shorwell on Saturday 16th May 2020.

After a sell-out successful launch in 2011, the family-friendly festival has been gaining momentum with fantastic bands/artists each year along with locally produced food, children’s activities, tea tent and not forgetting the Real Ale tent!

Special guest artists at Wolverton Folk and Blues this year include….

Award winning USA Bluesman, Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges and his band

and his band Rising UK Folk stars of 2020, The Shackleton Trio

British Blues Supremo, The Papa George Band

‘Beer Tent Acoustic Stage’

As well as the Main Stage, the popular ‘Beer Tent Acoustic Stage’ will make a welcome return this year providing a full and varied programme, featuring some of the best Folk and Blues musicians the Isle of Wight has to offer.

Eugene Bridges

Other Bands/Artists confirmed include: The Moonshiners, Dollymopps, Angelina and her band, Laurie McVay and The High Rollers, The Crew, The Clacks Band, Steve Love, Vote Pedro, Sun Morrow, Ergo Phizmiz and Depresstival, Bloodstone Border Morris plus more to be announced.

And there’s more

With an IW real ale beer tent, Tea Tent, Bar-be-que, children’s activities, craft stalls, Circus Skills and Morris Dancing, The Wolverton Folk and Blues Fair looks set to be a great opportunity to enjoy top live music and great festival food, set against the backdrop of the beautiful West Wight scenery.

The event is being held in aid of Leukaemia Research and Brighstone School.

Buy your tickets now

Tickets are priced at £8 in advance (£10 on day). Children under 12 go free.

Advance tickets are available from:

Waterstones Bookshop, Newport

The Village Shop, Brighstone

Briddlesford Lodge Farm Shop, Wootton Bridge

Brighstone School

Orchard Brothers, Freshwater Bay

News of event shared by Tim Hollis. Ed