Multiple Isle of Wight hairdressers receive mystery poem from ‘Banksy of Poetry’

A writer from Lancashire, who has been dubbed the ‘Banksy of Poetry’, has now included the Isle of Wight in his list of recipients for mystery poems.
The Hair Shack in Ventnor is one of two known hairdressers on the Isle of Wight to receive a mystery poem titled, The Robin.
M for mystery?
The poet, who signs off as ‘M Jones’ or ‘Mark Jones’ has being sending mystery poems to businesses across the UK for some time. The types of businesses he surprises seem pretty random, but most widely reported are hairdressers. The poem arrives on a piece of black paper and comes with no covering letter or note.
Carol Falkner of Hair Shack in Ventnor shared news of the mystery poem arriving on Wednesday this week,
She said,
“So at work today we had a lovely poem delivered by post, written by “composer Mark Jones” apparently these have been received by a few salons before.”
Carol and her team were chuffed to have been selected to receive the poem and when they started researching it discovered they were not alone. They found hairdressers across the country had also received the poems too.
The Robin
My best friend the Robin
Sings to me each day
Although I’ve tried to understand
I don’t know what he says
Maybe he’s just happy
His song is never blue
I know that if you lend an ear
He’ll sing just one for you
He’ll sing to make you happy
To chase your blues away
My best friend the Robin
Hiphip hiphip hooray
Keep your chin up
Keep smiling
M Jones 2017
Freshwater hairdresser too
According to today’s County Press (page 49) the same poem has also been received to Cut ‘N’ Run hairdressers in Freshwater.
If you’ve received one of the mystery poems do let us know.
Friday, 3rd February, 2017 11:26am
By Sally Perry
