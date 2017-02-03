Multiple Isle of Wight hairdressers receive mystery poem from ‘Banksy of Poetry’

A writer from Lancashire, who has been dubbed the ‘Banksy of Poetry’, has now included the Isle of Wight in his list of recipients for mystery poems.

The Hair Shack in Ventnor is one of two known hairdressers on the Isle of Wight to receive a mystery poem titled, The Robin.

M for mystery?

The poet, who signs off as ‘M Jones’ or ‘Mark Jones’ has being sending mystery poems to businesses across the UK for some time. The types of businesses he surprises seem pretty random, but most widely reported are hairdressers. The poem arrives on a piece of black paper and comes with no covering letter or note.

Carol Falkner of Hair Shack in Ventnor shared news of the mystery poem arriving on Wednesday this week,

She said,

“So at work today we had a lovely poem delivered by post, written by “composer Mark Jones” apparently these have been received by a few salons before.”

Carol and her team were chuffed to have been selected to receive the poem and when they started researching it discovered they were not alone. They found hairdressers across the country had also received the poems too.

The Robin

My best friend the Robin

Sings to me each day

Although I’ve tried to understand

I don’t know what he says

Maybe he’s just happy

His song is never blue

I know that if you lend an ear

He’ll sing just one for you

He’ll sing to make you happy

To chase your blues away

My best friend the Robin

Hiphip hiphip hooray Keep your chin up

Keep smiling

M Jones 2017

Freshwater hairdresser too

According to today’s County Press (page 49) the same poem has also been received to Cut ‘N’ Run hairdressers in Freshwater.

