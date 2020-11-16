Bereaved families ‘flouting’ Covid-19 rules, Isle of Wight Cabinet told

The bereaved have been flouting socially distancing rules at the Isle of Wight Crematorium, a meeting of the Isle of Wight Cabinet heard.

Reminders have been issued to those visiting the crematorium to stick to the protective Covid measures – as a lack of adherence has become a concern and could put at risk those working there.

Face coverings must be worn inside

During the second lockdown, funerals can still take place but must stick to the guidance of having no more than 30 people attending, if social distancing allows that many people, and face coverings must be worn when attending indoor places of worship, crematoria and burial grounds unless you are exempt.

The Isle of Wight Council’s bereavement services team, however, has raised concerns that when people visit the Crematorium, in Whippingham, ‘all thoughts around social distancing and safety go right out of the window’.

Peace: Need to make sure people are still following guidelines

Cabinet member for community safety, Cllr Gary Peace, said he understands why social distancing measures may be forgotten at such a hard time but it was vitally important people follow the hands, face, space message.

He said:

“I know it is a terribly difficult time for family and friends and they all want to hug and console each other but what we cannot forget is we need to keep maintaining our social distancing, and wear masks. “If we want to keep the numbers low on the Island, and keep the pressure off St Mary’s Hospital and the bereavement services also, we need to make sure people are still following those guidelines.”

There to protect staff

The measures are also in place to protect the bereavement staff that work at the Crematorium, as Cllr Peace said it would not take very many people to get sick before maintaining the service would become a real issue.

On one occasion the staff had seen a full chapel, of 28 people, but not one person was wearing a mask indoors, despite the guidance now making it mandatory unless you are exempt.

Leader of the council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said he would ask the chief executive of the council, to see if the new Covid support officers would be able to help out, stating, “We don’t want people getting infected at the worst possible time”.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Anastasia Chepinska under CC BY 2.0