Thanks to Stuart George of the Isle of Wight Train and Bus Users Group for these details. Ed

South West Trains have published some very confusing information about Island Line trains on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

The SWT Christmas leaflet gives the time of the last train on Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve from Ryde to Shanklin as 20.49, but according to an email from SWT, the last train actually runs at 19.49.

Equally, the leaflet states Shanklin to Ryde’s last train as 20.38, but according to an email from SWT, it actually leaves at 20.18.

New Years’s Day

In addition there’s a special hourly service running on New Year’s Day and leaving 4/5 minutes earlier than usual (see below), but the National Rail journey planner shows the normal Sunday service.

You could always go by bus, as they’re running normal services on all three days!







New Years Day 2017 Island Line 4web[1] (PDF)



New Years Day 2017 Island Line 4web[1] (Text)



Image: calflier001 under CC BY 2.0