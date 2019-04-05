Binstead residents take a journey down Memory Lane

Bob shares this report from a recent reunion of Binstead residents. Ed

Sharing stories of life in Binstead during the 1950s and 1960s was the main subject of chatter when 18 Binstead people got together with their partners at the Ryde Indoor Bowling Club on Friday 30th March.

They travelled from all over the Island to enjoy the lovely supper and get together.

Memories and photos shared

There were memories of Binstead Beach, when during the 1950s & 1960s was a pretty bay full of sand. Families walked down the tiny lane to bathe, play and relax on the beach. Photos were shared.

There was one of Binstead School which was situated in Arnold Road, and we were reminded that had an overflow class room set up in the Methodist Church hall in Chapel Road.

We played in the field on the corner of Pitts Lane and Binstead Hill which was known to some of us as “the Rec” and to others “the Corner Field.”

To celebrate the Coronation in 1953 two swings, a seesaw and an odd single bar supported by two uprights were added. No-one could recall what they were meant to do with this bar.

Thanks to Lucy

Lucy, from the Club, took control when photos were taken of the whole group and then the 18 village people stood proud of their heritage.

She also helped organise the event and was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

Next event in 2021

Ken Whitter, who has organised this biannual event for past 21 years, said,