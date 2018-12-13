Body found after house fire in Porchfield

Following an intense fire in Porchfield last night (Wednesday), the sad news that a body has been found has emerged.

porchfield fire - freshwater fire station damping down 640

Tragedy struck last night in Porchfield, Isle of Wight after fire and ambulance crews were called to a house fire.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.40pm to reports of a fire.

This morning it has been reported that one person died in the blaze. Our thoughts are with friends and family, and all the emergency crews involved in last night’s incident.

Police: Contacting next of kin
A spokesperson from the police said,

“We were called by our colleagues from the Isle of Wight Fire Service to reports of a fire at a residential property on Porchfield Road shortly before 8:40pm on Wednesday 12 December.

“A body was found inside the property. We are still in the process of contacting next of kin.

“Investigations at the address are ongoing but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Road closure
Whiteoak Lane, from its junction with Underwood Lane to its junction with Town Lane, has been closed by Island Roads due to the fire.

Source: IWCP

Images: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Service

Thursday, 13th December, 2018 11:37am

By

