Book now for ‘Uzima in our Hands’﻿ benefit concert

Get set for a fabulous evening of entertainment and go home with a spring in your step and a warm glow in your heart from this benefit concert.

Kenyan orphan centre

It’s an evening of great music, raising funds for the Uzima day care and orphan centre in rural western Kenya.

The centre is wholly-supported by the Isle of Wight charity ‘Uzima in our Hands’.

Where and when

Taking place at Freshwater Memorial Hall on Saturday 18th May (7.30pm) and featuring performances from Paul Armfield, The Accelerators, Brighstone Barnacles, Bertie Everson, The Bay Wailers and more.

Buy your tickets now

There will be a bar and raffle on the night and tickets are £7 each.

Buy your tickets from: