Book now for ‘Uzima in our Hands’﻿ benefit concert

Go home with a spring in your step and a warm glow in your heart from this benefit concert raising money for orphans in Kenya.

uzima in our hands

Get set for a fabulous evening of entertainment and go home with a spring in your step and a warm glow in your heart from this benefit concert.

Kenyan orphan centre
It’s an evening of great music, raising funds for the Uzima day care and orphan centre in rural western Kenya.

The centre is wholly-supported by the Isle of Wight charity ‘Uzima in our Hands’.

Where and when
Taking place at Freshwater Memorial Hall on Saturday 18th May (7.30pm) and featuring performances from Paul Armfield, The Accelerators, Brighstone Barnacles, Bertie Everson, The Bay Wailers and more.

Buy your tickets now
There will be a bar and raffle on the night and tickets are £7 each.

Buy your tickets from:

  • The Cabin newsagent, Yarmouth
  • PO41 Coffee Shop, Yarmouth
  • The Memorial Hall, Freshwater
  • West Wight Sports & Community Centre

Tuesday, 16th April, 2019 5:52pm

By

