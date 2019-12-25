Brush away the cobwebs with an Isle of Wight Boxing Day Swim

Merry Christmas to all our readers. We hope you have a peaceful and enjoyable day.

If by this time tomorrow ( Boxing Day) you need to brush away the cobwebs (or watch others do it), there are a least three Boxing Day Swims taking place on the Isle of Wight.

For all the events, don’t forget to make a donation to the charity buckets and support the local cafes and pubs.

Waterside Pool and Cafe, Ryde

They ask for a voluntary donation for participation in either swims and all swimmers will be provided with a hot drink afterwards and use of the centres showers/ facilities.

Swimming Pool 10am-12pm Sea dip at 11am (Meet at Waterside at 10:30am). More details.

Esplanade, Ventnor

The annual Ventnor Boxing Day Swim attracts thousands of people to Ventnor’s seafront.

The whistle blows at 12pm sharp, make sure you don’t miss it.

Many of those taking part don their fancy dress, so there’s always great photo opportunities.

Proceeds to P.A.T.C.H., Ventnor Coastguard, Sandown and Shanklin Lifeboat and Ventnor Carnival. More details.

Small Hope Beach, Shanklin

This Boxing Day Swim takes place by the Salix Cafe on Small Hope Beach, Shanklin.

All proceeds go to the Sandown and Shanklin independent lifeboat. Swimmers must be ready to dive in at 12.30pm.

There’ll be entertainment all day by Steppin’ Out, playing music on the beach. Refreshments served at the cafe all day. More details.