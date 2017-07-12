Building Control have assessed partially collapsed house in Ventnor

Eight flats have had to be evacuated following the partial collapse of a Victorian property in Ventnor. Building control assess property and release a statement.

alexandra gardens

Following the partial collapse of a property in Ventnor on Tuesday evening, the isle of Wight council’s building control have now released a statement.

They say,

At approximately 8pm last night, (Tuesday 11 July), Isle of Wight Council building control were called by the IW Fire and Rescue Service to attend No. 1 Alexandra Gardens, as a four storey bay window had partially collapsed directly affecting four flats (and indirectly affecting a further four flats in the adjoining semi-detached property).

Building control assessed the building and at this stage, it is thought to be a localised problem relating to this building only (rather than any wider issues of ground movement).

Residents evacuated
All residents in this property and the adjoining property have been evacuated and the Isle of Wight Council was on standby to provide emergency accommodation but all residents have found their own alternative accommodation with friends/family.

Building structure is dangerous
The council can confirm the building structure is dangerous and conditions are unsafe.

The building owners will be contacting their own insurance companies and the council building control will be working with them.

Road closure
Island Roads have partially closed the section of Pier Road running from the High Street to the junction of Alexandra Gardens (access to the sea front is still maintained via Hambrough Rd).

The safety cordon will remain in place until the property owners have taken action to remove the danger and the council will continue to monitor the situation.

Location map
Wednesday, 12th July, 2017 1:35pm

