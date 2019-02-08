Cafe Scientifique: Find out more about Tumour Immunology

On Monday 11th February Professor John Greenman from the Faculty of Health Sciences at Hull University will be talking about Tumour Immunology.

Professor Greenman has extensive experience of developing lab on a chip technology for analysing tumour biopsies. His immunobiology group works closely with clinicians, chemists and engineers.

The majority of his research work has focused on tumours of the head and neck region, identifying novel markers of progression or treatment response.

Where and when

Hear Professor John Greenman talk at the Shanklin Conservative Club on On Monday 11th February at 7pm.

The Regency Suite is above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

