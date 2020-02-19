Call for bus shelter outside Donkey Sanctuary

Islanders are being asked to support a call for improved facilities at the bus stops outside the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary in Wroxall.

If you’re a visitor via public transport, or even if you drive past the entrance on the main road between Wroxall and Whitely Bank, you’ll know there is no protection from the elements at either the north or southbound bus stops.

Indeed the stop for southbound passengers is very close to the passing traffic, whilst the northbound bus stop is up on a grass bank.

Plan for bus shelter

Cllr Rodney Downer and the Wroxall Welfare Committee are working towards securing a proper bus shelter outside the Donkey Sanctuary, with cover and seating.

The Sanctuary are supportive of the move and recently launched a “Go-Green” campaign. They say they’d like to help all those visitors who travel to see them by bus.

Support the survey

The Sanctuary say they are hoping to arrange a meeting in March with Island Roads, Isle of Wight Council officers and the Parish Council, but in the meantime need to show evidence that the public, and their visitors, feel this is an important and worthwhile facility.

The survey consists of one question and then a box for comments, so it won’t take a moment to complete and you won’t be asked for your email address.

Complete the survey