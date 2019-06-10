Call for kayakers and canoeists to be part of charity Pier to Pier swim

Bob shares details of this next Pier to Pier Race. Ed

The 67th Pier to Pier Sea Swim race across 1.8 miles of Sandown/Shanklin Bay will take place on Saturday 3rd August with a Noon start by Sandown Pier.

Over the years this event has been attracting more and more swimmers, with 112 swimming last year.

With the introduction of a ‘wet suit’ class the entries this year are getting near that number already.

Call for kayakers and canoeists

The Swimmers safety is a priority and along with the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Ryde Inshore Lifeboat and at least six motorised craft of the Shanklin Inshore Fishing Club member we must have the services of kayakers and canoeists.

They are the close contact with the swimmers and are the first line of assistance.

Get in touch

If you are a kayaker or canoeists and experienced in paddling in the sea and would like to help out can you contact adrin.brown6@talktalk.net – leader of the IOW Kayak Club.

Entries are still welcome from swimmers and full details are on the IOW Marlins Master Swim Club Website including entry details. With these events of swimming across the Solent ect, the safety boats are crucial so if you can help please make the contacts.

For more details of the actual event contact bobcooper1948@yahoo.co.uk.

Image: © Claire Speight