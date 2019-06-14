‘Campaign to unseat Chris Whitehouse starts here’, says party behind by-election winner (updated)

The Isle of Wight saw two by-elections take place yesterday (Thursday).

Newport West

The Isle of Wight Green Party’s Joe Lever took the Newport West seat in the by-election.

Joe picked up 224 votes, whilst the other candidate, Sam Pascoe, attracted 114 votes.

The Green Party says the campaign to unseat Cllr Chris Whitehouse in the 2021 Isle of Wight council elections starts here.

Cllr Lever, a young father and technology designer from Newport, is looking forward to taking his place on the Parish Council.

“I am so grateful to voters for giving me this opportunity to prove I’m worthy of their vote. I’d like to say a massive thank you to local Green Party members for their help leading up to the election. “The local Party is full of vision and enthusiasm with Town and Parish Councillors working hard in communities all over the Island, and now I’m so proud to be one of them. Can’t wait to get started now!”



IW Green Party chair, Cllr Daniel James (Freshwater) said,

“Joe can offer his first-hand experience of raising a young family as an input to local decision-making. We are sure that he’ll be an excellent councillor and an asset to Newport.”

There was a 13.48% turnout with 340 total votes cast (two rejected).

Bembridge North

Publican, Jay Chapman (Independent), was elected as a parish councillor for the Bembridge North ward in a very close race, with 294 votes.

His opponent, Mark Watkins attracted 237 votes.

There was a 35.5% turnout with 531 total votes cast.

