Celebrated yachtswoman shares cross-Atlantic advice with veteran British adventurer

As veteran British adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams prepares for his greatest ever challenge – sailing solo across the Atlantic in support of St John Ambulance – he calls in his good friend and celebrated yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur to help him prepare.

“For me, this is a bigger challenge than climbing Everest,” says Sir David, who will set sail from Southampton in early May to raise awareness of the valuable work the charity’s volunteers do in supporting their communities and the NHS.

A relatively inexperienced sailor, he will be up against the high seas, unpredictable weather and loneliness and isolation for around 35 days on the perilous journey to New York – feelings Ellen will be only too familiar with.

MacArthur: “I do hope that the elements are kind to him”

Dame Ellen says:

“David not only has an extraordinary ability to take on challenges and goals, but a track record of achieving them. “To take on the challenge of crossing the Atlantic from continent to continent, when you are fairly new to sailing is one thing, but to do it solo is really quite another. “You never know quite what the weather and the Ocean have in store for you and taking this challenge on really does show David’s commitment to raising awareness of the incredible work of St John Ambulance. “I wish him all the luck in the world, and I do hope that the elements are kind to him!”

MacArthur: “Don’t fall off and it’ll be fine!”

She also added “don’t fall off and it’ll be fine!” while also warning about the potential hazards of fog and shallow waters around the entrance to the harbour at New York, as well as the changes in temperature due to the Gulf Stream.

“Watch the entrance, there are two particular shallow areas and be really careful about fog. “In May and June, all around Newfoundland and New Jersey there’s shed loads of fog and when it comes, it’s thick as. It’s unbelievable if you cross the Gulf Stream. It’s a 13 degree shift in sea temperature like that. “The wind changes and the fog comes within 20 minutes. You go from shorts and t-shirt to absolutely freezing and it gets really windy.”

The final piece of Dame Ellen’s advice was to “take some instant semolina”, perfect for when it gets really cold.

Hempleman-Adams: Hoping to inspire others to try something new

Sir David said:

“I know it will be a very physically and mentally demanding challenge but having the support and expert advice from a world class pro like Ellen is invaluable.”

As well as raising the profile of St John Ambulance’s volunteers and encouraging the public to support the charity, Sir David hopes that his journey will inspire others to try something new and step out of their comfort zone.

“We can all go on a ‘voyage of discovery’, whether it’s learning new skills, gaining new experiences or meeting new people – just find something that inspires you.”

Supporting St John Ambulance

As a volunteer-led organisation, St John Ambulance, has opportunities for everyone regardless of age, experience or they time that they have.

Follow Sir David and join the conversation on social media: #DiscoverSJA or visit the Website to find out more.

Image: © Johnny Green