Celebrating Age Festival offers diverse and rich range of activities

Age Friendly Island’s annual Celebrating Age Festival begins on Monday 1st October.

Dozens of events across the Island are there for you to attend whether you want to learn something new, get fit, make friends or just have a good time for a morning or afternoon.

There is a diverse and rich range of activities that reflect the Island’s community, whether you are looking to try something new or participate in those familiar to you.

A full list of activities is available via a booklet but here are just a few of the FREE events to tempt you:

Monday 1st October

Creative Café (pictured) presents The Grand Sail Unveil at Newport Methodist Church Hall, Quay Street – 10am to 12pm Contact: Hannah, Independent Arts, 01983 822437.

NHS Hearing Aid Drop-in Clinic at Tower House Surgery, Rink Road, Ryde – 2pm to 3.30pm.

Sit to be Fit at WoW Centre, 4/5 St James’ Street, Newport- 11am to 11.30am. Book: Please contact Laura on laura.franklin-wow@btconnect.com or (01983) 300423. (For Women Only)

Tuesday 2nd October

Time and Tide Drama Workshop at Isle of Wight College, Medina Way, Newport- 10.30am to 1pm. Places must be booked in advance on (01983) 822437.

CHOYD Tuesday’s Coffee plus Bring and Buy at CHOYD, St James Street, Yarmouth – 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Cowes Bimble – Meet at Marks and Spencer, Terminus Road, Cowes, at 10.30am, return approx 12 noon. (Dictionary definition of ‘Bimble’ = to walk or travel at a leisurely pace.)

IW Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Walk – Yarmouth Estuary Time: 10am to 11am Contact: Joel Bateman on 01983 823855.

Wednesday 3rd October

Age UKIW Community Digital Drop-in Session at The Brading Centre, West Street, Brading – 10am to 12noon.

SingAbout Together – An Afternoon at the Musicals! at Methodist Church, Quay Street, Newport- 2pm to 4pm (NOT TUESDAY AS PER BOOKLET) Join the Independent Arts SingAbout.

Alzheimer Cafe IOW – FREE at Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Road, Ventnor – 6pm to 8.30pm.

NHS Hearing Aid Drop-in Clinic at Porter Court, Flitcroft Gardens, Lake – 10am to 11am.

Thursday 4th October

Learning Links and Southern Vectis Craft Fair and Coffee Morning at Southern Vectis Travel Shop, Newport Bus Station- 10am to 3.30pm.

Dancemakers Dance performance and workshop at IW College, Newport-10.30am to 1pm Book in advance on 01983 822437 (Independent Arts)

Samphire Dance Company Open Class at Congregational Church Hall, Pyle Street, Newport – 2pm to 3.30pm Book: Please ring Michelle (01983) 754189.

Friday 5th October

SingAbout in Ventnor at Ventnor Baptist Church, Ventnor – 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Alzheimer Café at All Saints Church Hall, Queens Road, Ryde – 11.30am to 2pm.

Acoustic Music Shed at Old School, New Road, Wootton Bridge – 2pm to 4pm Contact: Lois 01983 525282.

Time & Tide Arts and Heritage Café at St Peter’s Church, Seaview – 10.30am to 12.30pm Book: Book in advance on 01983 822437.

Saturday 6th October

Age Friendly Seaview/ Ryde Amble – Either start at Old Fort, Seaview or Southern Water Carousel, Ryde Seafront – 10am to 12noon.

Sunday 7th October

Isle of Wight Festival of the Mind at Aspire, Dover Street, Ryde – 11am to 4pm.

Celebrating Age Church Service at Newport Minster – 3pm to 4pm.

Prior to the Festival, Helen Lewis from Age UKIW has arranged an accessible Sailing Trip with the Gweneli Trust on Friday 28th September – 10am-4pm for details see Website.

For more details or enquiries, please contact (01983) 525282 and ask for the Age Friendly Island Team or email hello@agefriendlyisland.org

