Charity quiz aims to raise cash for pupils’ music therapy sessions

All proceeds from the quiz will support our fundraising efforts to provide the children of Medina House School with six months of Nordoff-Robins Music Therapy sessions.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

cow co quiz

Kirsten shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

The Cow Co’s ever-popular quiz night returns this Thursday (22nd June).

Grab your smartest friends and family and get ready to quiz, as all proceeds go to Medina House School.

First prize is a ticket for each team member to Rhythmtree Festival taking place in July.

How to take part
Entry is just £3 per person, with teams between two and six people.

All proceeds from the quiz will support our fundraising efforts to provide the children of Medina House School with six months of Nordoff-Robins Music Therapy sessions.

Doors open 6pm. Quiz begins at 7.30pm.

Book online at thecowco.com

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 19th June, 2017 3:25pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fod

Filed under: Community, Island-wide, Thorley, Top story, What's On, Youth

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*