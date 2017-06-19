Charity quiz aims to raise cash for pupils’ music therapy sessions

Kirsten shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed
The Cow Co’s ever-popular quiz night returns this Thursday (22nd June).
Grab your smartest friends and family and get ready to quiz, as all proceeds go to Medina House School.
First prize is a ticket for each team member to Rhythmtree Festival taking place in July.
How to take part
Entry is just £3 per person, with teams between two and six people.
All proceeds from the quiz will support our fundraising efforts to provide the children of Medina House School with six months of Nordoff-Robins Music Therapy sessions.
Doors open 6pm. Quiz begins at 7.30pm.
Book online at thecowco.com
Monday, 19th June, 2017
