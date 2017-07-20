Chris Weston RIP: Friends invited to funeral service

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the late Chris Weston, well-known Islander who took the iconic 1970 Isle of Wight Festival panoramic photos.

The family of Chris Weston have invited all those who knew him to join them pay their respects next Monday on the Isle of Wight.

A well-known Islander, Chris sadly passed away on 7th July after a courageous battle with a long illness.

His funeral service has been arranged to take place on Monday 24th July at the Isle of Wight Crematorium at 11.15am.

It will be followed by a gathering at Wootton Bridge Community Centre between 12-5pm where there will be refreshments, music, photos and lots of memories being shared.

Chris had been very open about his illness, Motor Neurone Disease, which his children say he fought “tooth and nail for several years”.

