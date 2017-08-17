Christ the King College Sixth Form: Superb achievements across all subjects

Christ the King College share details of A-level results announced today. Ed
Christ the King College students have achieved superbly across a wide range of subjects, yet again demonstrating the range and diversity of talent for which the College has such a well deserved reputation. I am absolutely thrilled with their performance.
The College’s results have yet again shown improvement on every measure, and this is in a year when there has been so much change nationally to the courses and the way they have been assessed.
Tribute must be paid to the teachers who have risen to the challenges that change always brings, the hard work of our students and the support of their families.
Well over half achieved A* -B
However, today is all about celebrating students’ individual achievements and ensuring they have the results that enable them to go on to the next stage. I am delighted to report that 95 per cent of our large cohort of entries achieved A* to E with well over half of the students achieving an A* -B in at least one of their subjects.
Over 80 per cent of students achieved 3 A-levels or equivalent. We are also celebrating a significant improvement in the results of our vocational students whose average grade is a Distinction.
95 per cent secured place at chosen universities
These excellent results mean that more than 95 per cent of students have secured their chosen places at universities across the country.
Below are a few examples of the range and diversity of successes we are celebrating, but our congratulations are due to every single student.
- Benedict Baker (A*A A A) Durham
- Chantelle Biggs: (A*A*A A) Exeter
- Jasmin Brooks: (A*A* A*A) Cambridge
- Olivia Garner: (A A B) Bristol
- Ellie Guy: (A*A A) Bath
- Jacob Lewis: Biology (A* A*A A*) UCL
- Katie Malabar: (A B B) London Dance School
- Amelia Mills: (A B C C) Swansea
- Jenna Paine: (A A C) Exeter
- Isaac Payne:(A A A) Southampton
- Emily Slatter: (ABB) Kings College, London
- Annie Sussman: (ABB) Norland College, Bath
- Joseph Sutton: (A B B) School of Oriental and African Studies, London
- Rachel Thornton: (A*A A) Oxford Brookes
- Skye Williams: (A*A*B D) Lancaster
