Richard shares details about this upcoming event. Ed

Join library supporters and volunteers for an old-fashioned Christmas at Bembridge Community Library (Church Road, Bembridge) on Saturday morning, 9 December where everyone will be invited to join in the festivities, enjoy hot drinks and homemade cakes.

You can listen to live music and bell ringers while browsing bric a brac and craft stalls including the latest creations from the Bembridge Library Stitchers.

Alternatively visitors can choose gifts and holiday reading from an extensive selection of nearly new books and jigsaws.

2017 Grand Christmas Draw

Don’t for get to buy some last-minute tickets for the 2017 Grand Christmas Draw which promises an array of high value prizes, many kindly donated by local businesses including local shops, restaurants and estate agents.

Bembridge Business Association is once again supporting the annual event, offering £100 worth of Bembridge Shopping Vouchers as part of the extensive prize list.

The morning starts at 9.30 and runs until 12.30 with the Draw taking place at 12 noon.

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.