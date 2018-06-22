‘Traitors to the British people’ Tweet now regretted says Isle of Wight Councillor

The Isle of Wight cabinet member for infrastructure and transport has managed to land himself in the middle of a Twitter storm.

Cllr Ian Ward was replying to a tweet posted on Wednesday by Conservative MP for Totnes, Dr Sarah Wollaston.

She’d said,

“I continue to be concerned about the risks of a cliff-edge, no-deal Brexit which I think would have devastating consequences for individuals, businesses & communities. That is why I voted for Parliament to have a meaningful final vote. I am disappointed by today’s result”

Her tweet attracted 1,120 Retweets and 5,266 Likes.

Ward: “Traitors to the British people”

Cllr Ward, replied,

“Those opposing the Government are traitors to the British people. They should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.”

His tweet attracted a great deal of criticism, with replies, on the whole, damning of his tweet. His tweet did get 4 Retweets and 32 Likes.

It was suggested by several of those replying that Cllr Ward appeared to have little understanding of what democracy means.

Ward: ‘I regret the tweet’

OnTheWight contacted Cllr Ward to find out his current position. He then admitted that he regretted posting the tweet, which he said was “made in haste”.

He added that it was his own personal opinion and “certainly not that of the Cabinet”.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh