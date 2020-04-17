Cllr Peace responds to questions after Ventnor Post Office hit back at his criticism

At the start of the Coronavirus lock down, Ventnor Post Office (VPO), which is a sub post office based inside the newsagents, Seasons, closed its doors to customers.

Initially the explanation given was that Seasons was “a non-essential shop”, the VPO but later went on to explain that three of the four staff were high risk and therefore they would not be reopening during lock down.

Those with transport were able to use alternative post offices. For older residents without transport or online banking or bank cards – who have Post Office accounts which pension or benefits are paid into – it understandably caused difficulties.

Criticism from councillor

Earlier this week Isle of Wight Conservative councillor for Ventnor West, Gary Peace, posted a long comment on his Facebook page, criticising the owners of VPO for not opening, stating that he had offered all available support from the Isle of Wight Council to help them open, and that,

“The complete lack of community spirit and support shown by the owners of Ventnor Post Office is in my opinion disgraceful.”

His post was shared on Facebook by others which attracted a number of negative and personal comments about the business and staff members, which they’ve described as, “absolutely appalling.”

Post Office owners hit back

Ventnor Post Office have since hit back at the criticism (see full post), explaining that if they have a letter from Isle of Wight council stating they can open without risk of a fine and if they are able to source Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – which they say they’ve not been able to do so far – they will open.

They said,

“The councillor Gary Peace has offered us NO practical help with these points at all. “His statement is all just words to make him look good to the local community and to show voters that he has done something to support us.”

Peace claims “The risk is minimal”

In his original post, Cllr Peace had claimed,

“The counter staff sit behind completely sealed glass screens and a locked, sealed door. The risk is minimal.”

In response Ventnor Post Office pointed out,

“Five bus drivers who have a glass screen have sadly died in London because they did not have PPE. So a glass screen is not adequate protection alone.”

OnTheWight’s questions to Cllr Peace

Yesterday OnTheWight asked Cllr Peace if he acknowledges that the mail and cash that Post Office staff handle as part of their work could be contaminated with Covid-19.

Cllr Peace replied to OnTheWight,

“Yes, however the guidance is clear, that with proper precautions being taken, the risk is minimal. We all get deliveries via Royal Mail, Amazon, Tesco’s etc. And they themselves go to the shops. What is the difference??”

When receiving a delivery at home, or getting back from shopping, people are able to immediately wash their hands and sanitise the items. Something impractical when sitting and serving customers.

Risk for staff member on the door?

VPO also claimed a risk factor for the staff member who would have to work the door, limiting the number of people going in and out of the shop to reach the Post Office. Across the road in Boots, the volunteer who manages this is provided with PPE.

OnTheWight asked Cllr Peace if he acknowledged the staff member could be at risk of contracting Covid-19 and passing it onto the other members of staff/family? He replied,

“If places such as St Lawrence Post Office and other places like Radcliffes Fruit and Veg shop at Blackwater can do it, and all of the other shops on this island that are open, then I am quite sure Ventnor Post Office can do it also.”

Would Cllr Peace volunteer?

OnTheWight also asked whether he would be able or prepared to volunteer his services to help the PO open again to the public.

He replied,

“To work in the post office you have to have undertaken fairly lengthy training and be vetted, so its not simply a case of being willing to volunteer.”

Something that VPO had pointed out already. Clearly helping with door duties doesn’t require this same level of training. Cllr Peace continued,

“But actually, the rudeness and contempt that have been shown to me by the owners means that it probably wouldn’t be a good idea in any event.”

Residents willing to assist

Cllr Peace told OnTheWight that other residents have said they’re prepared to step up to help get the VPO open again, he said,

“It’s also worth noting however that in response to my intervention. I have actually been approached by several Ventnor residents who are all willing to assist the post office (please note my earlier comments re training), take over the Post Office, or start a new one. “So there are plenty of people available if required.”

Too busy to help

Cllr Peace goes on to explain that as a Governor of a school (currently closed), a hair salon (which he says is “currently closed because our staff cannot ‘genuinely’ work because of social distancing measures”), and he is still working at this other business and continuing with his work as a councillor and Cabinet member, so would not have time to help.

He finished by saying,

“And with regards comments about working on the front line. I would just like to point out that I served for 18 years as Police Officer. I know what working on the front line is all about.”

Some might consider this is the perfect experience for someone helping to limit the number of people entering the shop, however Cllr Peace explains he has already offered his services to St Lawrence Post Office.

VPO: “This is a very difficult time for us all“

VPO says they asked Cllr Peace for help in sourcing hand sanitiser, gloves and face masks (they say that they are happy to pay for them), adding if they had these then “the at-risk staff could work without harm”.

They concluded their post with,

“We are a small franchise with four staff. There has been no offer of staffing from other post offices to help us open. We provide and pay the staff not the post office. “This is a very difficult time for us all.”

Cllr Peace says he tried to post a response on VPO’s Facebook Page, but claims it was deleted twice. His full response can be found on his on Facebook Page.

Ventnor Town Council offer help sourcing PPE

Late yesterday Ventnor Town Council offered to help VPO source the PPE equipment.

Today VPO thanked people who had been helping them, saying that they’d now sourced WightWash hand sanitiser from Leslie’s and gloves from Bookers. They are now just seeking face masks.

