Community pulls together to help local Post Office re-open after Covid-19 shutdown

Good news following OnTheWight’s article on Friday about the closure of Ventnor Post Office (VPO) due to Coronavirus outbreak, and the comments made by the Isle of Wight councillor for the area, Gary Peace.

Andy Smith from the VPO has shared the welcome news that from this week they will be open again for a limited number of hours on specific days.

Smith: “It has been just dreadful”

Sadly they say they have had to face abuse since Gary Peaces’s post on Facebook and the subsequent sharing of it.

Andy told OnTheWight,

“It has been just dreadful, but we are getting the post office open next week and some people have been so helpful and kind.”

Smith: “We couldn’t have done it without them”

Andy explained they now have gloves and masks, donated from “the amazing Kirsty from Fradgley the dentists”, as well as “fantastic home-made masks” from local jeweller, Sophie Honeybourne.

Lesley from Lesley’s nutshell also provided VPO with hand sanitiser and Tony McCarthy from Ventnor Town Council “has been fantastic offering so much support”.

He finished by saying,

“We couldn’t have done it without them. Now we have PPE we will plan to open next week with a reduction in hours.”

New opening hours

VPO will be open:

Thursday (23rd) 10-2pm

Friday (24th) 10-2pm

Then following week:

Monday (27th) 10-2pm

Thursday 10-2pm

Friday 10-2pm – which will be ongoing.

To follow social distancing guidance there will be a two in two out queue system outside, manned by volunteers from the Ventnor Town Council.

