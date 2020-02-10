Confirmed: Isle of Wight to get another McDonald’s

The rumours are true — a McDonald’s drive-through is coming to Newport.

Plans for a new retail and leisure complex at St George’s Park were approved by the Isle of Wight Council in October, but the names of the shops and restaurants set to open were not revealed — until now.

Planning applications now live

Three separate planning applications have been submitted by McDonald’s to install its famous golden arches signs at the site — at the entrance, outside a drive-through restaurant and in the car park.

The planning documents also include proposals for a playpark, with an outdoor climbing frame and slide.

The complex approved by the council’s planning committee comprises six retail and leisure units and 289 parking spaces.

200 jobs for the Island

Other rumoured retailers include supermarket giant Aldi and home and garden centre Wickes.

South Coast Leisure, the developer behind the project, said the stores would bring 200 jobs to the Island.

Impact on town

The planning application was a controversial one, sparking concerns about the impact of an out-of-town retail development on Newport’s independent shops and traders.

Newport Cllr Julie Jones-Evans resigned when it was approved.

St George’s Park was home to Newport Football Club, which is now set to a move to a new stadium off the Racecourse.

Over 28 conditions

More than 28 conditions are attached to the planning permission — stipulating building work must start within three years and the retail warehouses can only sell certain types of products.

The garden centre cannot sell clothes and shoes, for example, and the others cannot sell food.

