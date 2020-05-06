Contact Tracing App: Watch how to download, set-up and use

From tomorrow (Thursday) residents on the Isle of Wight will start receiving letters from the council with details of how to download the Coronavirus Contact Tracing App.

Over the last 24 hours staff from Isle of Wight NHS and Isle of Wight council have been downloading the App, with, according to Bob Seely MP, the server able to handle up to 6,000 downloads per second.

How to download the App

OnTheWight was invited to take an early look at the App, so we shot a brief video of how to download it for those wishing to do so from Thursday.

It was pretty fast and straightforward. Click on the play button below and links for background reading can be found at the bottom of the article.

Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

The NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App was launched on the Isle of Wight in the first week of May 2020. The App is the first phase of the new ‘test, track and trace’ programme, aimed at reducing the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).



Background reading

