Could be busier on the Isle of Wight over the next few days as ferry crossing sell out

Red Funnel is ready for a busy Bank Holiday weekend, with most sailings already booked for today (Friday 30th April) and some crossings sold out for Monday 3rd May.

At this time, plenty of space is available on Saturday and Sunday.

The operator has also re-opened its retail, coffee shop and outdoor Terrance Bar in Terminal 1 Southampton, with a newly refurbished interior and a wider selection of food and drinks.

Running at reduced passenger capacity

Sailings are filling up as Red Funnel continues to run at reduced passenger capacity, carrying 56 per cent of normal limits in support of social distancing. The company is operating a two-boat service, as Red Falcon is out for engine crankshaft repair.

Red Funnel notes that some sailings may indeed feel busier for frequent travellers who have been used to fewer people travelling and is encouraging passengers to take advantage during times of favourable weather and help support social distancing by spreading out around the vessel.

Rules in place

Red Funnel also reminds passengers that despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, it remains a legal and safety requirement to wear a face covering while on board, inside terminals and while embarking and disembarking on foot. For this same reason, the operator is continuing to uphold its ‘no food/drink indoors’ policy, unless required for medical reasons.

Staff continue to do their best to encourage compliance, and the company thanks all customers for their continued support and cooperation, especially in taking an active role in practicing social distancing and maintaining good hygiene practices throughout the crossing.

Reminder to respect the safety standards

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, commented,

“We are looking forward to welcoming more passengers over the Bank Holiday weekend and would especially like to thank all passengers for their cooperation when it comes to complying with our ‘Sail Safe’ safety standards. “We also politely remind all visitors to the Island to respect the safety standards put in place by local businesses and attractions and do their part to help keep the Island safe in accordance with the Isle of Wight Visitor Charter. “We want everyone to relax and enjoy their stay, but it’s so important that everyone keeps doing their part to stay safe.”

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed