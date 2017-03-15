Council Leader meets Minister to ask for additional funding support

Cllr Chris Whitehouse shares this latest news. Ed

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, yesterday (Tuesday 14th March) met the Communities and Local Government Secretary, Sajid Javid MP, in London to progress discussions on the Island’s financial situation and explore what further assistance could be provided for the Island in the future.

He was accompanied by the Council’s Chief Executive and senior Finance Officer.

Council Leader Dave Stewart said:

“This was a pre-planned meeting and we had a wide ranging discussion covering topics including the unique features of the ‘Island case’, our overall need for additional funding support, the passion from local business to work hard to grow the Island economy and proposals I am bringing forward shortly about ways to improve our public sector services. “We also spoke about skills development on the Island and other initiatives to help our young people in their future careers.”

Apprenticeship Levy event

This meeting followed Councillor Stewart attending and opening the Apprenticeship Levy event at the Lakeside Inn, Wootton, encouraging support for more apprenticeships in the workforce and helping the local economy.

With the impending private visit of the Secretary of State to the Island next week Councillor Stewart took the opportunity to share information that will enable this positive dialogue to continue.

Councillor Stewart went on to say,

“This was a great opportunity to speak to Sajid Javid on behalf of the Island and it was clear he was aware of our situation and was keen to visit the Island and learn more.”

Elected to SLEP Board

Councillor Stewart’s day ended with him attending the local Solent Local Enterprise Board meeting and being elected as a director – meaning he will now represent the Island at this forum.

In conclusion Councillor Stewart said,

“It was a busy and engaging day but as council leader I am determined to take advantage of every opportunity I can to promote our Island – which is what I said I would do when I was elected leader in January. “If I am re-elected in May I will continue to take this approach as I believe this is how I can best help the Island going forward. We need to show we are ‘ open for business ‘ and others need to know this is the case. This Island has a great future ahead of it and I determined to help ensure we are able to achieve the success we deserve.”

Image: foreignoffice under CC BY 2.0