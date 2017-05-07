Councillor announces new surname

Cllr Geoff Lumley shares this notice. Ed

This is to notify you that as from tomorrow, 8 May 2017, I will have reverted my surname by Deed Poll to my birth surname of Brodie.

I was adopted by my stepfather as a child. Given my mother died in 2015 I have decided to revert to the surname of my long-deceased father, Edward Alan Brodie who died after an epileptic fit a few years before my mother re-married.

Geoff Brodie, formerly Lumley