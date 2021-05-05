Court papers issued citing Isle of Wight council and Harbour owners – The issue? Recent planning approval

This latest news from Bembridge Harbour is shared by Chris Attrill, Jonathan Bacon, William Bland, Jeremy Gully (chair), Phil Jordan, Norman Marshall and Sara Smith, as Trustees, for and on behalf of Bembridge Harbour Trust. In their own words.

News OnTheWight has contacted Mr Thorpe for his response to the news. Ed

Bembridge Harbour Trust (BHT), a charity dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of Bembridge Harbour, has today served notice of the intention to judicial review on the Isle of Wight council concerning the issue of a planning permission to Bembridge Investments Limited, for a development of 13 houses and replacement harbour facilities on operational harbour land.

No benefit as claimed

BHT contend that the proposed development, granted permission under Enabling Development planning provisions (i.e. where a public benefit can only be achieved by overriding normal planning policy) in fact delivers no such benefit to its claimed beneficiary, the Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA), whilst creating avoidable environmental harm and additional cost for it.

The applicant company is not the SHA, it is a separate property company also ultimately owned by Mr and Mrs Thorpe via a third company.

A parallel application for a judicial review

BHT also announces that subject to final advice, it anticipates also filing a parallel application for a judicial review of the SHA itself for its failure to meet its statutory responsibilities, whilst prioritising the interests of other companies ultimately owned by Malcolm and Fiona Thorpe, over the interests of the SHA.

Trustees: Without action harbour is likely to fail as a viable port

The board of trustees state:

“The way, and degree to which the directors of the SHA have disregarded their responsibilities within the SHA has regretfully led us to the necessity of this action of last resort. Thankfully, there are opportunities for the parties to agree ways forward during the process, when the challenges can be withdrawn, thus avoiding excessive costs. “BHT have openly shared all expert advice with the planning authority so that at any stage a consent could have been granted that helped the harbour and was not challengeable. “Likewise, BHT have openly shared expert advice and questions with the SHA such that the second legal challenge would have been unnecessary. “Without this action the harbour is likely to fail as a viable port within a decade or so – a devastating blow to Bembridge and St Helens. This has been a long and deeply divisive campaign to protect the public interest, and we have been overwhelmed by the recognition and support we are now receiving from the public, who have contributed with great generosity to raise the considerable sums needed to progress these cases. The public has shown how much it cares – it is time for the owners of the harbour and Isle of Wight Council to listen.”

You can find out more about Bembridge Harbour Trust by visiting their Website, where you can read the letter to the council in full and the legal report.

Image: © Jeremy Gully