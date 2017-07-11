Summer Shindigs return to Cow Co at Tapnell Farm

Summer Shindigs are returning to The Cow Co. at Tapnell Farm from 27th July.

Come along and join the big summer parties where every week there’s a different theme. Over the six weeks of the summer holidays, there’ll be live music from local talent including Pepperland and Groove Union, outdoor inflatables and giant games, a rodeo bull, face painter and if we’re lucky, some truly epic sunsets!

But don’t worry about the unreliable English weather… Summer Shindigs will be retreating inside and the party will go on, even in bad weather.

Amazing burgers and pop-up bar

The will be open as usual delighting diners with their amazing burgers, plus there will be an outdoor BBQ, serving up flame-grilled burgers, perfect for enjoying on the lawn outside.

A pop-up bar will be serving draught beers, refreshing cocktails and kid-friendly mocktails!

What to expect

All Summer Shindigs are free to attend and here’s a sneak preview of what to expect this Summer…

27th – July Sundowners & Shenanigans – Live music from acoustic duo Pepperland, playing the best of the 60s and 70s, plus inflatable assault course, bouncy castle and rodeo bull.

3rd – August Sunset Rock – Live acoustic music from Foo Fighters tribute band Something From Nothing. Plus… outdoor inflatables, giant games and a face painter.

10th – August Sunset Groove – Funk and Soul classics with Groove Union, plus the return of the Rodeo Bull, bouncy castle and slide, face painter and giant games.

17th – August Sunset Fiesta – Mexican-themed party with live Mariachi band, Vote Pedro. We will also have vintage amusements, a face painter and more.

24th – August Sundown Cinema – The Extraordinary Travelling Film Show will be joining us for an outdoor screening of 2016 animated comedy, SING. There will be music and vintage amusements before the film begins at dusk.

31st – August Twilight Circus – As the evenings draw in, and our series of Shindigs draw to a close, we will be going out with a bang with a magician, fire, circus performers and more!

Free events every Thursday

Summer Shindigs will be taking place every Thursday from 27th July until 31st August at The Cow Co. Restaurant, Tapnell Farm.

Summer Shindigs begin at 5pm each week, so why not make a day of it at Tapnell Farm Park and head on over and join the party just as the Farm Park closes.

Entry and parking is free. See more at the Cow Co Website.

