Head to Cow Co’s Summer Shindig for special outdoor screening of SING!

Summer Shindigs have returned to The Cow Co. Restaurant at Tapnell Farm. Big summer parties every Thursday evening of the holidays, with a different theme of family friendly entertainment each week.

It’s lights, camera, action on Thursday 24th August at The Cow Co.

Animated film screening

Get set for the penultimate Summer Shindig, as we’ve got a very special outdoor screening of the film SING!, an animated comedy every member of the family will love.

Before the film begins visit the BBQ and outdoor bar, chill out on the lawn or visit the vintage amusements to test your skills.

Don’t forget the popcorn

As the sun goes down, get settled with a blanket, but don’t forget the popcorn! In case of bad weather, our Summer Shindigs will move inside and will go ahead, even if it rains.

Summer Shindigs begin at 5pm each week. This week, the film will begin at dusk (around 7.45pm.) The film run time is 108 minutes.

As always, there’s free entry to all Summer Shindigs.

If you wish to eat inside at The Cow Co, advance booking is required.

Where and when

The penultimate Summer Shindig takes place from 5pm on Thursday 24th August.

To find out more and to book your table visit The Cow Co Website.

Location map

View the location of this story.