Cowes Enterprise pupils take action against Climate Change

Yasmin shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Pupils at Cowes Enterprise College, in Cowes, designed their very own lesson on climate change in an engaging display of community action.

With global warming high on the national agenda after last week’s Youth Strike 4 Climate, the academy played its own part in spreading an important message of social awareness when sixth form pupils designed a lesson delivered to every single class on Friday 15 February.

‘Fridays For Future’

The initiative gave the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), the opportunity to play its own part in the international movement of ‘Fridays For Future’.

With the sixth formers supporting the delivery of the lessons, pupils followed the class by writing their own protest letters to local politicians, including MP for Isle of Wight Bob Seely and Vix Lowthion, the Green Party’s Spokesperson for Education.

Presentation to Green Party

Cowes Enterprise College’s Head Boy and Head Girl, Kieran Wetherick and Beth Pitts, were also delighted to welcome Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion to the Academy to hand over around 1,000 letters, all addressed to the Green Party and voicing the environmental concerns of pupils.

Principal: “A timely and crucial issue”

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said,