Cowes resident praised for dedication and commitment after 40 years of service

Cowes resident John Edwards retired last week after over four decades of working at Yokogawa Marex.
John joined what was then Marex Ltd on 9th March 1981, after serving in the Royal Navy as an electronics technician.
Globe-trotter
Working at Yokogawa Marex, John enjoyed the travelling side, working on various projects, from Borneo to Alaska, Spain and Norway and even in Freshwater Bay for Data Buoys trials!
He finished his career as a project manager, working on solutions that help companies run safer and more efficient operations across the globe.
Matthews: Shown dedication and commitment throughout his career
Wayne Matthews, Yokogawa Marex divisional director said,
“John has been a fantastic servant to Yokogawa and has shown dedication and commitment throughout his career, on behalf of everyone at Yokogawa Marex we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Virtual retirement party
On his last working day, John was presented with gifts and a card from his fellow colleagues with a virtual retirement party over Teams!
His well-earned retirement allows him more time for some much-needed rest and relaxation, spending more time with his family and tackling some DIY projects at home.
Wednesday, 5th May, 2021 11:34am
By Nick Cross
