Democratic process ‘pushed aside’ by Isle of Wight council leader

At last night’s full council meeting (catch up with our coverage), a motion presented by Cllr Julia Baker-Smith calling for a return to ten full council meetings each year, was halted in its tracks.

After presenting her motion, Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, instantly jumped in, stating

“I propose in accordance with procedural rule 13 we move to the next business without discussion.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Gary Peace.

Baker-Smith: “Complete erosion of democracy”

Cllr Baker-Smith exclaimed,

“Complete erosion of democracy on the Isle of Wight.”

No debate

The proposal was put to the vote. All Conservative members voted in favour of not allowing debate of the motion.

Ten councillors, a mix of Independent, Green and Liberal Democrats voted against Cllr Stewart’s use of the procedural rule. One councillor abstained (Cllr Julie Jones Evans?).

Lack of “public accountability”

Following the meeting, Cllr Baker-Smith said,

“Since the Conservative takeover of County Hall in May we have witnessed a systematic erosion of democracy. The reduction in full council meetings, coupled with the removal of cabinet reports and cabinet member questions have all but completely removed public accountability of the administration. “Tonight we have witnessed a further closing down of the democratic process as motions have been pushed aside, without the opportunity for members to vote.”

Baker-Smith: “Lip service to openness and transparency”

She went on to say,

“Island residents are now having their voices silenced and their opportunity to be heard replaced by behind the scenes meetings and briefings. “The Conservative administration pay lip service to openness and transparency while in practice doing quite the opposite. “It is time they put their money where their mouth is and I would urge those who elected them to contact their councillor to remind them why they were elected and who they serve.”

Image: tobifirestone under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.